MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
PARIS May 7 French investment group Wendel said it raised about 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) from the sale of a 4.3 percent stake in Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials.
Wendel said it retained a stake of approximately 12 percent in Saint-Gobain's share capital and 20 percent of its voting rights.
Shares in Saint-Gobain fell 4.7 percent to 41.61 euros in early trading, the worst performers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index. ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.