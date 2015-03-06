PARIS, March 6 French investment group Wendel
has sold 10.9 percent of certification group Bureau
Veritas at a final price of 20.32 euros per share, a
source close to the matter said on Friday.
Wendel had said on Thursday it had raised about 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) in a placement with a sale price between
Thursday's closing price of 21.11 euros per share and 20.32
euros.
The sale, aimed at boosting the free-float of Bureau
Veritas, leaves Wendel with more than 40 percent of the firm's
capital and 56 percent of its voting rights.
($1 = 0.9080 euros)
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Writing by Dominique Vidalon;
Editing by David Holmes)