BRIEF-Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 mln of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
Oct 5 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co said its Chief Executive Emil Brolick would retire in May and would be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Todd Penegor.
Brolick, who has served as CEO since September 2011, would continue on the board.
The company said it is currently conducting an external search for a CFO. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Carbonite announces pricing of private offering of $125 million of 2.50 pct convertible senior notes
* Neuroderm announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results