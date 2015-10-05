Oct 5 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co said its Chief Executive Emil Brolick would retire in May and would be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Todd Penegor.

Brolick, who has served as CEO since September 2011, would continue on the board.

The company said it is currently conducting an external search for a CFO. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)