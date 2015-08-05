(Corrects paragraph 1 to "fewer company-owned stores" from
"store closures")
Aug 5 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co
reported a fall in sales for the seventh straight quarter, due
to fewer company-owned stores and fierce competition from
fast-casual dining chains such as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
.
Wendy's revenue fell 3.3 percent to $489.5 million in the
second quarter ended June 28.
However, the company's system-wide same-restaurant sales
rose 2.2 percent in North America, its biggest market.
Net income increased to $40.2 million, or 11 cents per
share, from $29 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)