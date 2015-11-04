Nov 4 Wendy's Co, the No. 3 U.S. hamburger chain, reported a 6.5 percent fall in revenue, its eighth straight quarterly decline.

Net income fell to $7.6 million, or 3 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, from $22.8 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $464.6 million from $496.7 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)