BRIEF-IGas announces result of voluntary equity exchange of secured bonds
* Confirms that aggregate face value of secured bonds offered in voluntary equity exchange was $28,918,390
Nov 4 Wendy's Co, the No. 3 U.S. hamburger chain, reported a 6.5 percent fall in revenue, its eighth straight quarterly decline.
Net income fell to $7.6 million, or 3 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, from $22.8 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $464.6 million from $496.7 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Pitney Bowes Inc - CEO Marc Lautenbach's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.04 million versus $10.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing