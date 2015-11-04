* Same-restaurant sales in North America rise 3.1 pct
* Company to sell more restaurants to franchisees
* Earnings per share forecast at high end of 31-33 cents
* Shares rise more than 5 pct
(Adds details, background, share price)
By Nayan Das
Nov 4 Burger chain Wendy's Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly same-restaurant sales, pulling in
customers in North America with an expanded menu and refurbished
restaurants.
Shares of Wendy's rose more than 5 percent on Wednesday to
their highest in nearly three months.
The third-largest U.S. burger chain has added more pork and
chicken to its menu in recent months, bringing back the "Spicy
Chicken Sandwich" and launching a new line of "Baconator" fries
to accompany the burger of the same name.
To cut costs, the company is also shedding most of its
restaurants in aggressive pursuit of the franchising model
favored by fast-food rivals such as McDonald's Corp and
Restaurant Brands International Inc's Burger King.
"Interest in the domestic restaurants that we intend to sell
is high from existing and prospective franchisees," said Todd
Penegor, Wendy's chief financial officer, who is set to inherit
the top job from outgoing CEO Emil Brolick next year.
Though revenue is taking a hit from the sharp drop in number
of restaurants owned, the transition to a more franchised model
appears to be working.
Wendy's said its full-year profit would be toward "the high
end" of its previously issued range of 31-33 cents per share.
Total same-restaurant sales in North America, the company's
biggest market, rose 3.1 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 27,
more than the 2.2 percent increase forecast by analysts,
according to Consensus Metrix.
Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's has also rolled out new
technology at some of its refurbished outlets, including
self-ordering kiosks and mobile ordering applications.
The company owned 852 of the 6,487 Wendy's outlets in North
America at the end of the third quarter, or 13 percent. It said
it was on track to sell about 540 restaurants by the end of next
year, enough to reach its ownership target of just 5 percent.
McDonald's owned 18 percent of its restaurants worldwide as
of Sept. 30, while Burger King and its stablemate Tim Hortons
are almost completely franchised.
Wendy's third-quarter net income fell 67 percent to $7.6
million, or 3 cents per share. Excluding items, the company
earned 9 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate
by a cent.
Shares of Wendy's were up 4 percent at $9.81 on the Nasdaq
in morning trading. They earlier touched $9.99, their highest
since mid-August.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian
and Robin Paxton)