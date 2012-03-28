March 28 Wendy's Co, the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, named former Procter & Gamble Co executive Craig Bahner as its chief marketing officer, effective April 2.

Bahner will report to Wendy's President and Chief Executive Officer Emil Brolick, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bahner, 47, has worked at Procter & Gamble for two decades. Most recently, he served as vice president of the world's largest household products company's hair care business in North America. (Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)