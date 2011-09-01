* Former exec to become CEO on Sept. 12, take board seat

* Recent jobs include COO of Taco Bell parent Yum Brands

* Shares up 4.3 pct (Adds details on Wendy's sales, share move)

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Wendy's Co WEN.N said on Thursday that a former executive would return to take the helm of the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain this month, sending shares up more than 4 percent in morning trade.

Emil Brolick, who worked at Wendy's for 12 years through 2000, including as its senior vice president of new product marketing and strategic planning, will become CEO on Sept. 12, and take a seat on Wendy's board.

Brolick replaces Roland Smith, who became CEO of Wendy's/Arby's in 2008 when the two chains merged in a $2.2 billion deal engineered by billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

Smith, who had been Arby's CEO before the merger, will stay on as an adviser to the chain until the end of the year during a transition period and keep his seat on Wendy's board.

Brolick's recent positions include chief operating officer of Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), the parent of Taco Bell.

Peltz, Wendy's chairman, whose investment firm Trian Fund Management is the chain's top shareholder with 19.3 percent of shares, in a statement called Brolick "a proven brand builder."

On July 5, the company completed the sale of most of its Arby's roast beef sandwich chain to Roark Capital Group. Arby's generated about 30 percent of the combined company's sales but its was a drag on overall company results.

Sales at Wendy's North America company-operated restaurants open at least 15 months rose 2.3 percent in its most recent quarter.

Wendy's shares were up 4.3 percent at $5.08 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Maureen Bavdek and Matthew Lewis)