Nov 15 Wendy's Co WEN.N on Tuesday said David Karam, its president for North America, will leave at the end of the year to return to his business, which operates 151 of the fast-food chain's restaurants in six states.

The company said it would not fill the position left open by Karam's departure, adding that new Chief Executive Officer Emil Brolick would assume direct management of the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain.

Karam was appointed to the executive role at Wendy's after he and a group of financial backers lost a prolonged bidding war for the company in 2008.

Triarc Cos Inc, the investment arm of billionaire investor and current Wendy's Chairman Nelson Peltz, bought the company for about $2 billion that year.

At the beginning of 2011, Wendy's/Arby's Group Inc announced plans to sell Arby's -- which had one of the worst performance records in the restaurant industry -- and focus on its Wendy's hamburger business. [ID:nNSGE70J0A]

On July 5, the company sold most of the Arby's roast beef sandwich chain to Roark Capital Group for $130 million in cash and the assumption of $190 million in debt. [ID:nL3E7HD1EW]

The newly independent Wendy's named Brolick CEO of the restaurant chain in September.

In a statement, the company credited Karam with helping to improve operations and focus on new products like natural cut french fries, premium salads and a new line of hamburgers named after founder Dave Thomas.

Shares in Wendy's were down 1.1 percent at $5.33 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)