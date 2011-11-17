(Repeating Nov. 15 item for some subscribers)
* Karam leaving post at year end
* Returning to his business operating Wendy's restaurants
* Karam and investors attempted to buy Wendy's in 2008
* Wendy's shares down 1.1 percent
Nov 15 Wendy's Co WEN.N on Tuesday said David
Karam, its president for North America, will leave at the end
of the year to return to his business, which operates 151 of
the fast-food chain's restaurants in six states.
The company said it would not fill the position left open
by Karam's departure, adding that new Chief Executive Officer
Emil Brolick would assume direct management of the
third-largest U.S. hamburger chain.
Karam was appointed to the executive role at Wendy's after
he and a group of financial backers lost a prolonged bidding
war for the company in 2008.
Triarc Cos Inc, the investment arm of billionaire investor
and current Wendy's Chairman Nelson Peltz, bought the company
for about $2 billion that year.
At the beginning of 2011, Wendy's/Arby's Group Inc
announced plans to sell Arby's -- which had one of the worst
performance records in the restaurant industry -- and focus on
its Wendy's hamburger business. [ID:nNSGE70J0A]
On July 5, the company sold most of the Arby's roast beef
sandwich chain to Roark Capital Group for $130 million in cash
and the assumption of $190 million in debt. [ID:nL3E7HD1EW]
The newly independent Wendy's named Brolick CEO of the
restaurant chain in September.
In a statement, the company credited Karam with helping to
improve operations and focus on new products like natural cut
french fries, premium salads and a new line of hamburgers named
after founder Dave Thomas.
Shares in Wendy's were down 1.1 percent at $5.33 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)