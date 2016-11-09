Nov 9 U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co
reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales as more diners
visited its restaurants.
The company's net income rose to $48.89 million, or 19 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2, from $7.6 million,
or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Wendy's, which benefited from a rise in demand for offerings
such as the new Grilled Chicken Sandwich and "4 for $4" meal,
said its North America same-restaurant sales rose 1.4 percent in
the quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a 0.9 percent rise in
same-restaurant sales, according to Consensus Metrix.
Revenue fell 21.6 percent to $364.01 million as it had fewer
company-owned restaurants.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $350 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)