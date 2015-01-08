Jan 8 Weng Fine Art AG :

* Revises its sales forecast for the fiscal year 2014/15

* Sales in 2nd half will exceed 1st half of this year

* Start-up costs of e-commerce subsidiary are significantly lower than planned

* Sales for full year, however, will still be lower than in previous year

* Group earnings for current fiscal year cannot yet be predicted; trade margins have remained level over year