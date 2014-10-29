Oct 29Weng Fine Art AG :

* Says H1 revenues of 2.62 million euros, down 34 pct from last year's value of 3.99 million euros

* Both H1 pre-tax profit and net income were down around 60 pct below last year's level at 277,000 euros and 188,000 euros respectively Source text: bit.ly/1ryYPC0

