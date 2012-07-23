AMSTERDAM, July 23 Dutch property investor
Wereldhave issued a profit and dividend warning on
Monday and said its chief executive, Hans Pars, had quit.
It said its second-quarter results would be negative, mainly
due to a downward revaluation of its American portfolio by 128
million euros ($155.7 million) and a downward revaluation of its
British shopping centres, acquired in 2010 and 2011, by 37
million.
"The negative property revaluation in the United States
leads to a decrease of the reinvestment volume and consequently
for the time being a lower future earnings capacity for
Wereldhave," the company said in a statement.
As a result, it said it could not stick to its dividend for
2012 and 2013 of 4.70 euro per share.
"During these transition years, the dividend will be brought
in line with the lower earnings capacity. For 2012, a dividend
should be taken into account within the range of 3.20 to 3.40
euro per share," it said.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Holmes)