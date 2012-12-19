AMSTERDAM Dec 19 Dutch property investor Wereldhave, under pressure to dispose of assets to cut debt, said on Wednesday that it has sold three office buildings in Europe.

It said that it has agreed to sell an office development in Paris to a French bank for 91.5 million euros ($121 million), as well as an office building in London for 20.7 million pounds ($34 million)and an office building in Brussels for 11.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7568 euros) ($1 = 0.6155 British pounds) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Goodman)