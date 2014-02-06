(Corrects headline to say company posted profit, not profit
falls)
Feb 6 AMSTERDAM Feb 6 Wereldhave NV
:
* For the year 2013, Wereldhave posted a net profit of EUR
50.0M (2012: EUR -87.1M)
* EPRA NAV slightly decreased to EUR 64.99 per share at
year-end 2013 (2012: EUR 66.33)
* Wereldhave's operational performance was above target
* Like-for-like rental growth of the core retail portfolio 2013
is 160 bps above indexation, 35 bps above target
* At 98.4%, occupancy of the core retail portfolio was 40 bps
above the targeted 98%
* General costs dropped to EUR 14.5M (target 2013: < EUR 16M).
* At AGM, to be held on April 25, 2014, a cash dividend will be
proposed of EUR 3.30 per share.
* For 2014, Wereldhave expects a direct result above the 2013
direct result per share of EUR 3.30.
* US and UK assets sold, management offices closed
* General costs 2014 below EUR 14M
* Targets regroup phase 2013 - 2015 core retail portfolio is
occupancy at least 98%, general costs 2014 below EUR 14M
* Co is still in the process of evaluating its anti-takeover
structure