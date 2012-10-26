AMSTERDAM Oct 26 Wereldhave NV : * Press release: Wereldhave sells diamondview tower office in unitedstates * Completed the sale of the diamondview tower office building in San Diego, United States, for USD 118.5 million * The transaction represents a net exit yield of 5.9%. The disposal will lead to a release of a USD 5 mln tax liability * Proceeds will be used to reduce group debt