Nov 28 Wereldhave NV

* EGM was convened to discuss rights offering of upto  550 million to partly finance intended acquisition by Wereldhave of six mid-sized shopping centres in France for approximately  850 million

* Notes that the Wereldhave shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda at Wereldhave's EGM today and therefore rights offering has been approved. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: