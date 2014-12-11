Dec 11 Wereldhave Nv

* Wereldhave announces a take up of 94.56% of its eur 550 million rights issue

* In connection with its  550 million rights issue of 13,341,303 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of  1.00 each at an issue price of  41.23 per offer share

* Has received subscriptions for 12,615,128 offer shares through the valid exercise of transferable subscription entitlements Further company coverage: