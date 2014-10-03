Oct 3 WeSC publ AB

* Says WeSC begins a new distributor partnership in Germany and Austria

* Says the new distributor is Deluxe Distribution

* Says Deluxe Distribution will be responsible for distribution and marketing of the WeSC brand and products in the German and Austrian market from Oct. 1, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)