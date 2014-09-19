Sept 19 WeSC publ AB :

* Said on Thursday to launch collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation under the name Warhol Conspiracy by WeSC

* Said Warhol Conspiracy by WeSC will be available in the US, Canada and Asia, most of the products will also be available in Europe and worldwide through WeSC stores and distributors

* Said the collaboration will be available in stores starting in April 2015 Source text for Eikon:

