UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 19 WeSC publ AB :
* Said on Thursday to launch collaboration with The Andy Warhol Foundation under the name Warhol Conspiracy by WeSC
* Said Warhol Conspiracy by WeSC will be available in the US, Canada and Asia, most of the products will also be available in Europe and worldwide through WeSC stores and distributors
* Said the collaboration will be available in stores starting in April 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources