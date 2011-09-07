(Corrects value of the deal in first paragraph of Sept. 6
story to C$180 million from C$80 million.)
* Bohong requires financing from China Development Bank
* Deal values Wescast at about C$13.60 a share
TORONTO, Sept 6 Wescast Industries WCSa.TO
said on Tuesday it agreed to be bought for about C$13.60 a
share by China's Sichuan Bohong Industry Co, a deal valuing the
Canadian auto parts maker at about C$180 million ($182
million).
Wescast, the world's leading supplier of cast iron exhaust
manifolds for passenger cars and light trucks, said Bohong had
already completed due diligence and has made a C$2 million
deposit as a sign of good faith as it seeks financing.
To complete the acquisition Bohong needs to secure
committed financing from the China Development Bank. A
memorandum of understanding between the companies gives Bohong
exclusivity until Dec. 30 and that period can be extended upon
payments of subsequent deposits.
Brantford, Ontario-based Wescast supplies the car and
light-trucks markets in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa,
South America and Australia.
"Bohong intends to build on Wescast's long history and
believes that this acquisition would assist Bohong and China's
automobile industry to reach a new platform in servicing global
customers," Bohong Chief Executive Dong Ping said in written
statement.
Wescast has some 5.86 million Class A subordinate voting
shares and 7.38 million Class B common shares outstanding.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pav Jordan; editing by Peter Galloway)