BRIEF-Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project
* Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 Wesco International Inc : * Announces proposed private offering of $400 million senior notes due 2021 * Intends to use all or portion of net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding
under co's U.S. sub-facility of its term loan facility * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FairPoint Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* announced estimated impact of recent UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate