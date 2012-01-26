BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q1 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.23
* Q1 rev up 11 pct (Follows alerts)
Jan 26 Aerospace equipment supplier Wesco Aircraft Holdings posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales in its rest of the world segment.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $23.2 million, or 24 cents a share from $21.7 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $192.6 million.
Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 23 cents a share on revenue of $178.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Valencia, California-based company were up 3 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $13.67 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.