By Clara Denina and James Regan
| LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30
attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from
conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
U.S. private equity partners Apollo Global Management
and Xcoal Energy & Resources ended their joint pursuit
of the 8-million-tonnes-per-year coking coal mine four weeks ago
after failing to reach a deal on price, the sources said.
Having expressed an interest in exiting the mining business,
Wesfarmers hired UBS to explore a sale of Curragh and its 40
percent stake in the Bengalla thermal coal mine, following a
coal price surge at the end of last year, the sources said.
Wesfarmers had told Reuters on April 27 that a "reduced
number" of proposals were being assessed and the company was
prepared to keep the mines if it was unable to get its price.
"This was a tough one from the start," said one of the
sources, who is part of a private equity group active in
Australian mining acquisitions that did not bid for the mines.
"Wesfarmers was always going to be holding out for its price
and was only a seller if it made a lot of sense."
Wesfarmers, more known for its supermarket, hardware and
retailing businesses, declined to comment.
Apollo and Xcoal Energy & Resources were not immediately
available to comment.
The pair were bidding only for the Curragh mine and their
offer was lower than $500 million, according to the sources.
Wesfarmers wanted a total of roughly $1.5 billion for the two
mines, the sources said.
Apollo and Pennsylvania coal exporter Xcoal, founded by
Ernie Thrasher, a billionaire entrepreneur often dubbed the King
of Coal, turned their attention to Curragh after Anglo American
pulled two coking coal mines off the market, rethinking
its plans to exit the coal sector.
The Curragh mine was running at a rolling production rate of
8.3 million tonnes of coking coal and 3.6 million tonnes of
thermal coal, according to Wesfarmers' last quarterly production
report.
The Bengalla mine was yielding 3.3 million tonnes of thermal
coal annually, it said.
