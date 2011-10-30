SYDNEY Oct 31 Wesfarmers , Australia's No.2 supermarkets owner, has launched a five-year bond issue of at least A$300 million ($321.6 million), a joint lead said on Monday.

Pricing indication suggests a margin of around 150 basis points over swap and BBSW, it said.

Bond issues from non-financial borrowers are rare in Australia and represent only 6.5 percent of this year's total A$68 billion corporate bond issuance, according to Sydney-based debt capital markets consultancy firm ADCM.

Phil Bayley, ADCM's founder, said the small volume is because Australian firms tend to have lots of cash on hand. He added their lack of borrowing appetite was mostly due to this year's extreme market volatility in the wake of the ongoing European debt crisis.

Australia's top four banks, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac Institutional Bank, are jointly leading the Wesfarmers issue.

Pricing is expected later on Monday. Wesfarmers is rated A-minus by S&P and Baa1 by Moody's.

In May, the firm raised US$650 million of five-year notes in the U.S. and Europe at 115 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Wesfarmers sold A$500 million of five-year notes at 260 bps over swap in Sept 2009, according to ADCM data. ($1 = 0.933 Australian Dollars) (Reported by Cecile Lefort)