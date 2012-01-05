PERTH Jan 5 Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers said on Thursday it had settled its quarterly contracts for hard coking coal for the January-March quarter at $230 a tonne, down from $280 in the previous quarter.

About 95 percent of Wesfarmer's first-quarter coking coal sales is expected to be at the new contract price, with the rest at the previous price of $280 a tonne, the company said.

Wesfarmers sells all its coking coal, also known as metallurgical coal, which is used for steelmaking, under quarterly contracts.

According to Australia's Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics, high-quality hard coking coal prices are forecast at an average $226 a tonne this year, a 22 percent decrease from 2011.

