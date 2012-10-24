SYDNEY Oct 25 Australian coal-to-supermarkets conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said it had agreed an average 26 percent drop in prices for its metallurgical coal exports in the December quarter versus the September quarter, as a slowdown in demand from Asian buyers bites.

Wesfarmers said the average contract price for its Curragh hard coking coal would be $160 per tonne, free-on-board in the December quarter, versus $220 per tonne in the September quarter.

