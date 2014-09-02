UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australian conglomerate Westfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday its Coles supermarket division was cutting more than 400 jobs from its support centre to help it fund the building of more stores.
Coles, the country's No. 2 supermarket chain, said it would cut 378 permanent positions and 60 contractor positions at its support centre in Melbourne.
The company also said it was investing A$1.1 billion ($1.02 billion) to build 70 new stores across Australia between 2014 and 2016. (U.S. $1=1.0777 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources