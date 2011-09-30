(Adds background)

Sept 30 Australian coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers has settled hard coking coal for the December quarter at around $280 per tonne, 9 percent less than in the previous quarter, with 90 percent of the shipment forecast under new prices.

The balance would be based on carry over prices from the previous quarter, Wesfarmers said, which kept its 2012 financial year coal output forecast unchanged at between 6.8 million and 7.2 million tonnes.

Wesfarmers' price comes in just below that of Anglo American , which settled its December quarter contract at $280 per tonne.

The Australian Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics has forecast average prices for 2012 to slip to $246 per tonne as the sector recovers fully from the floods that nearly brought Australia's coking coal industry to a halt early this year.

Experts say that although coking coal prices should come off highs as the sector returns to full production, La Nina, Chinese restocking and a threat of strikes at BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance, the world's top coking coal producer, could boost prices once again.