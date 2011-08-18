* Second half earnings A$749 mln; beat forecast A$735 mln

MELBOURNE, Aug 18 Australian coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers beat analyst forecasts with a 23 percent rise in full-year earnings as its Coles supermarkets outperformed, sending its shares to a one-month high.

Wesfarmers said the five-year turnaround of Coles, Australia's second-largest supermarket chain, was on track and strong sales momentum had continued beyond June. Coles earnings rose 21 percent in the year.

Although no specific earnings guidance was provided for 2012, the stock rose as much as 3 percent as investors bet on a strong year.

"Outlook commentary was, in our view, positive, with the expected qualifier regarding global economic fragility," said David Cooke, analyst at Nomura.

Net profit rose to A$1.922 billion ($2.03 billion) in the 12 months to June, from A$1.565 billion a year earlier, Wesfarmers said on Thursday.

Second-half net profit of A$749 million was up 9.1 percent from A$686 million a year earlier, beating an average of six forecasts at A$735 million.

After a 33 percent rise in first-half earnings, Wesfarmers was hit by floods and other wet weather that lopped over a million tonnes from targeted metallurgical coal production and hurt retail sales. Earthquakes and the floods also hit its insurance arm.

Still, Coles impressed analysts and investors with its strong result in difficult retail conditions.

"We're really pleased with where we are in what is a significant turnaround," Managing Director Richard Goyder told reporters.

"Coles has got a long way to go ... but we're pleased with the progress to date," he said.

Wesfarmers slated capital spending of up to A$3.2 billion in 2012 as it improves stores, expands it Curragh and Bengalla coal operations, and considers ammonium nitrate capacity expansion at Kwinana, Western Australia.

Asked about media reports of a buyer circling for Curragh, Goyder said Wesfarmers "would listen to any serious offer for any of our businesses if it was good for shareholders."

Production at the Curragh coal mine, located in Queensland, was recovering toward normal levels after disruptions from flooding and severe rains, he said, repeating a June forecast for metallurgical coal sales of 6.8 million to 7.2 million tonnes from Curragh in financial 2012.

"The result has encouraging signs given the turnaround at Coles is on track. The headwind for the share price is high expectations are already built-in over the next two years," said Craig Woolford, analyst at Citi.

Woolford forecast net profit rising 34 percent to A$2.58 billion this year, driven by improved coal volumes and margin recovery at Coles.

Wesfarmes shares were up 2.1 percent at A$30.94, while the broader market was down 1.2 percent at 0429 GMT.

Supermarkets rival Woolworths fell 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)