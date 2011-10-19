* Same-store Coles food and liquor sales up 5.2 pct
* Trading seen challenging through Christmas
* Target sales down 4.1 pct, weak September sales continue
into October
(Adds details, comment)
Oct 20 Australian retail-to-coal conglomerate
Wesfarmers increased core food and liquor sales at its
Coles supermarkets by 5.2 percent in the first quarter but
warned trading conditions would be tough until Christmas.
Poor September sales at discount department store Target had
continued into October, Wesfarmers said.
The rise in same-store Coles food and liquor of 5.2 percent
beat two analysts surveyed by Reuters for growth of 5 percent
and 4.8 percent.
Total food and liquor sales, including newly opened stores,
were in line with analyst expectations, rising 5.5 percent to
A$6.28 billion ($6.5 billion).
"Weak consumer confidence in the face of rising living costs
will continue to make trading conditions challenging in the lead
up to Christmas," said Coles Managing Director Ian McLeod.
Bunnings same-store sales rose 6.3 percent in the first
quarter, while Target sales fell 4.1 percent and Kmart sales
rose 0.5 percent.
"Trading conditions were tough, August was the only month
with a positive sales outcome and we are seeing the poor sales
outcome in September extending into October," said Target
Managing Director Launa Inman.
Coles, which saw food and liquor price deflation of 1.8
percent in the quarter, opened three new stores and closed two
stores during the quarter. Six new liquor stores were opened and
five were closed during the period.
Shares in Wesfarmers closed Wednesday at A$32.18, off an
August low of A$26.04.
($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)