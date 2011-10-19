* Same-store Coles food and liquor sales up 5.2 pct

* Trading seen challenging through Christmas

* Target sales down 4.1 pct, weak September sales continue into October (Adds details, comment)

Oct 20 Australian retail-to-coal conglomerate Wesfarmers increased core food and liquor sales at its Coles supermarkets by 5.2 percent in the first quarter but warned trading conditions would be tough until Christmas.

Poor September sales at discount department store Target had continued into October, Wesfarmers said.

The rise in same-store Coles food and liquor of 5.2 percent beat two analysts surveyed by Reuters for growth of 5 percent and 4.8 percent.

Total food and liquor sales, including newly opened stores, were in line with analyst expectations, rising 5.5 percent to A$6.28 billion ($6.5 billion).

"Weak consumer confidence in the face of rising living costs will continue to make trading conditions challenging in the lead up to Christmas," said Coles Managing Director Ian McLeod.

Bunnings same-store sales rose 6.3 percent in the first quarter, while Target sales fell 4.1 percent and Kmart sales rose 0.5 percent.

"Trading conditions were tough, August was the only month with a positive sales outcome and we are seeing the poor sales outcome in September extending into October," said Target Managing Director Launa Inman.

Coles, which saw food and liquor price deflation of 1.8 percent in the quarter, opened three new stores and closed two stores during the quarter. Six new liquor stores were opened and five were closed during the period.

Shares in Wesfarmers closed Wednesday at A$32.18, off an August low of A$26.04. ($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars)