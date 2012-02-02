* Coles core Q2 sales up 3.7%; Bunnings up 3.2%; Target down
3.1%
* Wesfarmers CEO sees no big rise in consumer sentiment
* Volumes rise more than sales
* Wesfarmers sees more steep price falls
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Feb 2 Australia's Wesfarmers
pledged to continue a bitter price war that has helped
its Coles supermarket stores lure customers from arch-rival
Woolworths Ltd, but eaten into sales growth at both
chains.
The retail-to-coal conglomerate posted weaker-than-expected
second-quarter sales on Thursday, with same-store food and
liquor sales at Coles, which makes up about half of group
revenue, rising 3.7 percent.
This was below expectations for 4.6 percent growth from a
Reuters survey of six analysts, but still well ahead of 1.1
percent growth at Woolworths, which has lost ground to Coles
since Wesfarmers took over the chain four years ago.
"Coles are leading the way a bit at the moment. They have to
get customers through the door because traditionally they were
perceived as higher price than Woolworths, and I think they are
doing that successfully," said David Spry, research manager at
broker FW Holst.
"Given the conditions -- severe price deflation -- you'd
have to say that it was a credible result that they are
achieving that rate of comparative growth," he said.
Faced with a dour economic backdrop, Coles and Woolworths --
which together control 80 percent of Australia's supermarket
sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk and
bread to lure shoppers.
Wesfarmers Chief Executive Richard Goyder said he expected
no notable lift in consumer sentiment anytime soon, and Coles
this week pledged to extend price cuts to fresh fruit and
vegetables, although Woolworths accused Coles of passing off an
industry-wide fall in prices as a unique special offer.
The price cut strategy meant volumes grew by more
than sales at Coles, where food and liquor prices fell 2.4
percent in the second quarter, above a 1.8 percent fall in the
first quarter.
Wesfarmers said around two-thirds of the deflation was due
to its own promotions.
"We're driving this," Goyder told analysts and journalists
on a conference call.
"We're in an environment where consumers are more cautious
and they are shopping with real purpose. In that environment
there's been an opportunity for our businesses to lead in terms
of value and we're taking that opportunity," he said.
GOT TO SELL MORE
Australian retailers in general have been forced to deeply
discount and accept shrunken profit margins as consumers respond
to economic uncertainty and falling home and share market values
by freezing spending.
"Consumers are being very watchful and careful at the moment
and I'm not sure that will change in the near term," Goyder
said, adding that he expected prices to continue to decline "at
high levels" as the price war continued.
Prices were likely to continue falling for the next 6-12
months, said FW Holst's Spry.
"Top line growth is very hard to get in these conditions
because you've got to sell a hell of a lot more to maintain the
status quo," he said.
Same-store sales at Wesfarmers' Bunnings home improvement
chain rose 3.2 percent in the quarter, while sales fell 3.1
percent at department store Target and 2.7 percent at discount
store Kmart.
Total food and liquor sales at Coles, including from stores
open more than a year, rose 4.3 percent to A$7.3 billion ($7.8
billion) in the second quarter.
Shares in Wesfarmers rose 0.5 percent to A$29.87 in a
broader market up 1 percent. Woolworths was down 0.2
percent at A$24.65.
($1 = 0.9316 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)