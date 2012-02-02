* Coles core Q2 sales up 3.7%; Bunnings up 3.2%; Target down 3.1%

* Wesfarmers CEO sees no big rise in consumer sentiment

* Volumes rise more than sales

* Wesfarmers sees more steep price falls (Adds CEO comment, share price)

By Miranda Maxwell

MELBOURNE, Feb 2 Australia's Wesfarmers pledged to continue a bitter price war that has helped its Coles supermarket stores lure customers from arch-rival Woolworths Ltd, but eaten into sales growth at both chains.

The retail-to-coal conglomerate posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales on Thursday, with same-store food and liquor sales at Coles, which makes up about half of group revenue, rising 3.7 percent.

This was below expectations for 4.6 percent growth from a Reuters survey of six analysts, but still well ahead of 1.1 percent growth at Woolworths, which has lost ground to Coles since Wesfarmers took over the chain four years ago.

"Coles are leading the way a bit at the moment. They have to get customers through the door because traditionally they were perceived as higher price than Woolworths, and I think they are doing that successfully," said David Spry, research manager at broker FW Holst.

"Given the conditions -- severe price deflation -- you'd have to say that it was a credible result that they are achieving that rate of comparative growth," he said.

Faced with a dour economic backdrop, Coles and Woolworths -- which together control 80 percent of Australia's supermarket sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk and bread to lure shoppers.

Wesfarmers Chief Executive Richard Goyder said he expected no notable lift in consumer sentiment anytime soon, and Coles this week pledged to extend price cuts to fresh fruit and vegetables, although Woolworths accused Coles of passing off an industry-wide fall in prices as a unique special offer.

The price cut strategy meant volumes grew by more than sales at Coles, where food and liquor prices fell 2.4 percent in the second quarter, above a 1.8 percent fall in the first quarter.

Wesfarmers said around two-thirds of the deflation was due to its own promotions.

"We're driving this," Goyder told analysts and journalists on a conference call.

"We're in an environment where consumers are more cautious and they are shopping with real purpose. In that environment there's been an opportunity for our businesses to lead in terms of value and we're taking that opportunity," he said.

GOT TO SELL MORE

Australian retailers in general have been forced to deeply discount and accept shrunken profit margins as consumers respond to economic uncertainty and falling home and share market values by freezing spending.

"Consumers are being very watchful and careful at the moment and I'm not sure that will change in the near term," Goyder said, adding that he expected prices to continue to decline "at high levels" as the price war continued.

Prices were likely to continue falling for the next 6-12 months, said FW Holst's Spry.

"Top line growth is very hard to get in these conditions because you've got to sell a hell of a lot more to maintain the status quo," he said.

Same-store sales at Wesfarmers' Bunnings home improvement chain rose 3.2 percent in the quarter, while sales fell 3.1 percent at department store Target and 2.7 percent at discount store Kmart.

Total food and liquor sales at Coles, including from stores open more than a year, rose 4.3 percent to A$7.3 billion ($7.8 billion) in the second quarter.

Shares in Wesfarmers rose 0.5 percent to A$29.87 in a broader market up 1 percent. Woolworths was down 0.2 percent at A$24.65.

($1 = 0.9316 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)