* Net profit up 0.3 pct A$1.176 bln
* Coles earnings up 14 pct, miss analyst forecasts
* Shares down 2.3 pct
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 Australian
coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers missed analyst
forecasts with flat first-half earnings as a price war with
rival supermarket Woolworths ate into food sale
profits.
Earnings also fell at its Target variety stores and mining
costs also rose.
Shares in Wesfarmers fell 2.3 percent after the company said
the second-half retail trading environment was likely to be
subdued, although the broader group outlook was positive.
"We anticipate continued improvement from the group's retail
businesses, increased export coal sales volumes following the
completion of the current expansions, and a better insurance
division result, on the basis of a return to a more normal
pattern of claims," said Chief Executive Richard Goyder.
Net profit rose 0.3 percent to A$1.176 billion ($1.26
billion) in the six months to Dec. 31, from A$1.173 billion a
year earlier, Wesfarmers said. Excluding one-offs, the result
was A$1.203 billion.
Analysts had expected a figure of A$1.217 billion, according
to the average of five forecasts.
Food and liquor earnings rose 14 percent before interest and
tax (EBIT), against analyst expectations for a 16 percent rise.
"The heavy discounting in the supermarkets and consumer
discretionary arms is no doubt taking its toll," said Ben Le
Brun, an analyst at optionsXpress.
"Coles and Woolworths may have to turn their focus into Asia
to continue to grow," he said.
Wesfarmers said retail conditions were affected by lower
consumer confidence, widespread price deflation and increased
levels of competition, both in-store and online, partially
driven by a strong Australian dollar.
Faced with a dour economic backdrop, Coles and Woolworths --
which together control 80 percent of Australia's supermarket
sector -- have slashed the cost of basic items such as milk and
bread to lure shoppers.
The price cut strategy meant volumes grew by more than sales
income at Coles, and Wesfarmers has said around two-thirds of
the price deflation in recent months was due to its own
promotions.
Earnings at Bunnings home improvement stores rose 6.1
percent in the half, while its Target stores' earnings slid 9.7
percent on lower customer numbers and reduced margins due to
discounting, although December trade improved.
Earnings from its Kmart discount stores rose 12.6 percent.
Higher coal prices were offset by a stronger Australian
dollar and higher costs, resulting in flat earnings for the
resources division.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
