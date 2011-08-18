MELBOURNE Aug 18 Australian coal-to-retail
conglomerate Wesfarmers beat analyst forecasts with a
23 percent rise in full year earnings, even after floods,
earthquakes and higher coal costs wiped out a large chunk of
earnings in the second half.
It said the turnaround of its Coles supermarkets,
Australia's second-largest supermarket chain, was on track and
expected momentum to continue into 2012.
Net profit rose to A$1.922 billion ($2.03 billion) in the 12
months to June from A$1.565 billion a year earlier, Wesfarmers
said on Thursday.
Second half net profit of A$749 million was up 9.1 percent
from A$686 million a year earlier, beating an average of six
forecasts at A$735 million.
After a stellar 33 percent rise in first-half earnings,
Wesfarmers was hit by floods and other wet weather that lopped
around 1.5 million tonnes from targeted metallurgical coal
production and hurt retail sales. Earthquakes and the floods
also hit its insurance arm.
