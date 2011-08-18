MELBOURNE Aug 18 Australian coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers beat analyst forecasts with a 23 percent rise in full year earnings, even after floods, earthquakes and higher coal costs wiped out a large chunk of earnings in the second half.

It said the turnaround of its Coles supermarkets, Australia's second-largest supermarket chain, was on track and expected momentum to continue into 2012.

Net profit rose to A$1.922 billion ($2.03 billion) in the 12 months to June from A$1.565 billion a year earlier, Wesfarmers said on Thursday.

Second half net profit of A$749 million was up 9.1 percent from A$686 million a year earlier, beating an average of six forecasts at A$735 million.

After a stellar 33 percent rise in first-half earnings, Wesfarmers was hit by floods and other wet weather that lopped around 1.5 million tonnes from targeted metallurgical coal production and hurt retail sales. Earthquakes and the floods also hit its insurance arm.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)