SYDNEY, March 21 Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers has raised A$500 million ($523 million) in seven-year fixed rate medium-term notes in line with guidance at 165 basis points over swaps, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac arranged the issue from the coal-to-retail conglomerate.

Wesfarmers follows last week's seven-year deal from retailer Woolworths. Woolworths, which shares Wesfarmers' A- rating from S&P, raised A$500 million at 155bp over swaps. (Reporting by John Weaver at IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)