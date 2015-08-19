SYDNEY Aug 20 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd reported a 9.3 percent drop in annual net profit on Thursday, as falling commodity prices hit the conglomerate's industrial division.

Wesfarmers, which owns Australia's second largest supermarket operator Coles, posted a net profit of A$2.44 billion ($1.79 billion) in the year to June, down from A$2.69 billion a year ago.

The result was in line with an average forecast of A$2.4 billion from 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Lower commodity prices, reduced project activity and customers' cost reduction programs provided a challenging sales environment for the Industrials division, which recorded lower overall earnings," said managing director Richard Goyder.

($1 = 1.3602 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield)