MELBOURNE Aug 16 Australian coal-to-retail conglomerate Wesfarmers met analyst forecasts with an 11 percent rise in earnings as it lured cashed-up shoppers with price cuts, and said momentum in its key retail businesses would continue.

Food and liquor earnings at the company's Coles supermarkets, which account for about 40 percent of its total earnings, rose 16.3 percent before interest and tax (EBIT), beating analyst expectations for a 13 percent rise.

Net profit rose to A$2.126 billion ($2.23 billion) in the 12 months to June, from A$1.922 billion a year earlier, Wesfarmers said.

Analysts had expected an 11 percent rise to A$2.133 billion, according to the average of five forecasts compiled by Reuters.

Wesfarmers' shares rose 2.2 percent after the result.

In May and June, Australian households received handouts from the government to offset a carbon tax.

More customers shopped at Coles in recent months, and bought more during each visit, attracted by price cuts as Coles competes with Woolworths.

Both chains, which control about 80 percent of the grocery market, have slashed the cost of basic items such as food, milk and toilet paper to win foot traffic.

($1 = 0.9520 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)