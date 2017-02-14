SYDNEY Feb 15 Australian retail-to-mining conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd posted its highest first-half profit in more than a decade on Wednesday, as higher sales in its home improvement unit offset declining earnings from the country's No. 2 supermarket chain Coles.

Net profit for Wesfarmers, Australia's biggest company by sales, rose 13 percent to A$1.58 billion ($1.21 billion) for the six months to end December, better than the average forecast of of A$1.51 billion from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 1.3063 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Andrew Roche)