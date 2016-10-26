SYDNEY Oct 26 Shares in Australian retail and
resources conglomerate Wesfarmers suffered their
biggest fall in seven years on Wednesday, hit by
weaker-than-expected quarterly sales in its Coles supermarket
division.
Food and liquor sales growth at Australia's No. 2
supermarket halved in July-August from the same period last
year, according to figures announced by the company on
Wednesday.
That sparked concerns that Coles could be losing ground to
its main rival Woolworths Ltd and new entrants to the
market such as German discount grocer Aldi, pushing
down Wesfarmers' shares by as much as 5.2 percent.
"The market reaction is telling us that this is a
significant disappointment to investors," said Michael McCarthy,
chief market strategist at stockbroker CMC Markets.
"There have been a number of analysts questioning whether
it's as good as it gets for Wesfarmers and these results point
to the idea that a peak has been passed. I expect that we'll see
continuing pressure on the share price as investors adjust to
this new outlook."
A price war between Coles and Woolworths has been so fierce
that its effects have been felt in Australia's headline consumer
price index (CPI).
Price reductions, which had been hitting profits, eased in
the quarter, Wesfarmers said Wednesday, as Australia's CPI also
ticked higher.
"Market growth has slowed, while at the same time there has
been an increase in competitive intensity," Coles managing
director John Durkan said in a statement, calling sales growth
"satisfactory".
Shares in Wesfarmers touched a three-month low on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Joseph Radford)