UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY May 25 Australian diversified conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said it will take impairment charges totalling up to A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion) in fiscal 2016, citing weak coal prices and difficult market conditions at discount department store Target.
The Sydney-listed company said it will take a non-cash impairment charge of between A$1.1 billion and A$1.3 billion before tax on its Target business and a non-cash, pre-tax charge of between A$600 million and A$850 million on its Curragh coal business. ($1 = 1.3906 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources