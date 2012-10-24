MELBOURNE Oct 25 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said like-for-like sales at its Coles supermarkets grew 3.7 percent in its fiscal first quarter as it increased sales volumes and prices of fresh fruit and vegetables strengthened.

That beat average market forecasts for 3.4 percent growth, according to a Reuters survey of six analysts, and compared with growth of 2.3 percent at top rival Woolworths Ltd. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)