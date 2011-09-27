WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
HONG KONG, Sept 27 China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd has agreed to buy two coal companies from Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd for A$296.8 million ($288.5 million), Yanzhou Coal said in a statement on Tuesday.
The transaction was subject to regulatory approvals in China and Australia, the statement said. ($1 = 1.029 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.