Sept 28 Australian retail-to-coal conglomerate Wesfarmers has agreed to sell its Premier Coal business to China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited for A$296.8 million ($296 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Premier mine in Western Australia produces around 3.5 million tonnes of thermal coal a year and supplies coal primarily to Verve Energy, the Western Australian state owned power generator.

"On successful completion of the transaction Wesfarmers will record a pre-tax profit of approximately A$90 million, which is likely to be included in the financial results for the second half of the 2012 financial year," Wesfarmers added. ($1 = 1.003 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)