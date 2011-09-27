Sept 28 Australian retail-to-coal conglomerate
Wesfarmers has agreed to sell its Premier Coal business
to China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited for
A$296.8 million ($296 million), the company said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The Premier mine in Western Australia produces around 3.5
million tonnes of thermal coal a year and supplies coal
primarily to Verve Energy, the Western Australian state owned
power generator.
"On successful completion of the transaction Wesfarmers will
record a pre-tax profit of approximately A$90 million, which is
likely to be included in the financial results for the second
half of the 2012 financial year," Wesfarmers added.
($1 = 1.003 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)