By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Dec 10 WesPac Energy has scrapped plans
to build a San Francisco-area oil terminal because too few
customers were willing to commit to volumes with crude prices at
7-year lows, the project manager said on Thursday.
"Without the customers, the economics just weren't there,"
Art Diefenbach said about WesPac Midstream LLC's project in
Pittsburg, California, near Tesoro Corp's 166,000
barrels per day (bpd) Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez.
On Thursday U.S. crude futures settled at $36.76 a barrel,
down 65 percent from mid-2014.
WesPac first proposed the project in 2011 to receive, store
and transfer crude between trains, vessels and pipelines at a
new $200 million terminal. The cost fell to $150 million this
year when WesPac cut rail out of the project on safety concerns
voiced by opponents after multiple fiery crude train crashes.
Even so, railed crude might not have worked in the current
market. As prices fell in the last year and a half, discounts of
North Dakota Bakken and other inland crudes to U.S. oil prices
narrowed, siphoning oil-by-rail's profitability.
According to the California Energy Commission, California
oil-by-rail shipments hit a high of 20,075 bpd in May 2014 and
were down by 61 percent to 7,801 bpd in September this year.
Even after WesPac eliminated rail from the project and
re-submitted permit applications earlier this year, the
continued oil rout diminished customer interest.
Diefenbach said customers were not willing to make long-term
commitments to WesPac's terminal, given uncertainty of where
crude prices will go given global oversupply.
And California projects - WesPac's and others - have faced
years-long reviews and environmental impact studies. Oil markets
changed in those intervening years after the Organization for
the Petroleum Exporting Countries declined to cut output a year
ago and again last week.
WesPac had an option to buy the land and tanks for the
terminal from NRG Energy Inc, but it would expire "at
some point," Diefenbach said. WesPac could not just put the
project aside to resurrect at its discretion without owning the
property.
"We just decided it was time to move on," Diefenbach said.
