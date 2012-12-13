AMSTERDAM Dec 13 Dutch food group Wessanen
has postponed the sale of its U.S. drinks business
American Beverage Corporation (ABC), which is estimated to be
worth as much 110 million euros ($143 million), because bids
were too low.
Wessanen, which is cutting jobs in Europe to cope with weak
markets, wanted to sell the operations to focus on its European
organic food and frozen snacks business.
"Despite ABC's continued success, the uncertainties attached
to its relatively short track record in the emerging
ready-to-drink frozen pouch category appears to have held back
interested parties' views on value," Wessanen said on Thursday.
Analysts have said ABC, which sells ready-mix cocktails and
fruit smoothies, could be sold for a price between 70 million
euros and 110 million euros. ABC made an operating profit of 11
million euros on sales of 113 million in 2011.
In September 2011, Wessanen postponed the planned sale of
ABC because the drinks business had improved performance, and
then put it up for sale again in June this year.