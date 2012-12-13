AMSTERDAM Dec 13 Dutch food group Wessanen has postponed the sale of its U.S. drinks business American Beverage Corporation (ABC) because bids were too low.

"Despite ABC's continued success, the uncertainties attached to its relatively short track record in the emerging ready-to-drink frozen pouch category appears to have held back interested parties' views on value," Wessanen said on Thursday. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Dan Lalor)