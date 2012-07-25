UPDATE 4-Glencore ready for deals and dividends after profit boost
* Results ahead of consensus, shares up 2 pct (Writes through, adds shareholder comment, closing share price, related content link)
AMSTERDAM, July 25 Koninklijke Wessanen NV : * Wessanen says ABC unit divestment process started * Wessanen Q2 revenues 150.8 million euros (Reuters poll average 156 million euros) * Wessanen Q2 EBIT 2.2 million euros (Reuters poll average 3.27
million euros) * Wessanen Q2 net result 3.1 million euros (Reuters poll average 4.67 million euros) * Wessanen says sees good level of interest for its ABC unit (Reporting by Sara Webb)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/MUMBAI, Feb 23 Canadian exporters are slowing sales of peas and lentils to India, threatening C$1.1 billion ($762.95 million) in annual trade of the food staples, over risk that New Delhi may reject shipments under its tougher approach to pest control.
ARLINGTON, Va., Feb 23 Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, whom U.S. President Donald Trump has tipped to become ambassador to China, said on Thursday that he would work to open that market to U.S. beef exports when he begins his term.