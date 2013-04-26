AMSTERDAM, April 26 Dutch food group Wessanen reported a bigger-than-expected first-quarter operating profit thanks to margin improvement, and said it expected subdued sales growth in the next few quarters.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 8.2 million euros in the first three months of 2013, nearly three times the year-ago figure of 2.9 million euros which was hit by relatively high operating costs.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected an EBIT of 1.9 million euros, with the three estimates ranging from 1.3 million to 2.5 million euros.

Sales rose 1 percent to 172.5 million euros, below the analysts forecast range of 174 to 177 million.

Wessanen said it expected sales growth to be subdued because it is reducing the number of products it sells and quitting low-yielding operations. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)