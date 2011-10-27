AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Dutch organic foods group Wessanen (BSWSc.AS) on Thursday reported a 25 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, boosted by strong demand at its U.S. drinks unit ABC, and said it was cautiously optimistic about its turnaround.

Wessanen, which has struggled in recent years with debt and low growth, had earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 6.2 million euros, in line with the average estimate of 6.2 million euros in a Reuters poll.

In September, Wessanen postponed plans to sell its U.S. drinks subsidiary, hoping to cash in on improved profits thanks to strong demand for its ready-mix cocktails and fruit smoothies.

(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)