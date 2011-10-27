AMSTERDAM Oct 27 Dutch organic foods group
Wessanen (BSWSc.AS) on Thursday reported a 25 percent rise in
third-quarter operating profit, boosted by strong demand at its
U.S. drinks unit ABC, and said it was cautiously optimistic
about its turnaround.
Wessanen, which has struggled in recent years with debt and
low growth, had earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 6.2
million euros, in line with the average estimate of 6.2 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
In September, Wessanen postponed plans to sell its U.S.
drinks subsidiary, hoping to cash in on improved profits thanks
to strong demand for its ready-mix cocktails and fruit
smoothies.
(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)